Man City raiding Liverpool for top analyst

Manchester City are pushing to prise top analyst James French away from Liverpool.

French has worked as an opposition scout and analyst at Liverpool since 2012, when he first was part of Brendan Rodgers' backroom team.

The Athletic says after reaching an agreement with former Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders to join his staff, City boss Pep Guardiola now hopes to bring French across from Anfield.

A deal is understood to be in place, with French having reportedly said his farewells to staff and players during Liverpool's title celebrations last week.

At City, French will arrive to focus on on set-piece coaching and analysis.