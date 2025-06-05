Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal confirm 17 player departures including Jorginho, Tierney and Sterling
Three clubs circle as Jadon Sancho returns to Man United
Brentford attacker Mbuemo delivers personal demands to Man Utd
Man Utd willing to match Mbeumo's huge wage demands as transfer talks begin

Man City raiding Liverpool for top analyst

Paul Vegas
Man City raiding Liverpool for top analyst
Man City raiding Liverpool for top analystAction Plus
Manchester City are pushing to prise top analyst James French away from Liverpool.

French has worked as an opposition scout and analyst at Liverpool since 2012, when he first was part of Brendan Rodgers' backroom team.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Athletic says after reaching an agreement with former Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders to join his staff, City boss Pep Guardiola now hopes to bring French across from Anfield.

A deal is understood to be in place, with French having reportedly said his farewells to staff and players during Liverpool's title celebrations last week.

At City, French will arrive to focus on  on set-piece coaching and analysis.

Mentions
Premier LeagueLiverpoolManchester CityFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Neville reveals Slot deserves to sign Wirtz: He waited 12 months for a player to sign!
Liverpool boss Slot organises Cherki meeting as Man City push for deal
Lijnders agrees to take Man City job