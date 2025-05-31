Lijnders agrees to take Man City job

Pep Lijnders has agreed to join Manchester City.

The former Liverpool assistant manager has agreed to become Pep Guardiola's No2 at City, says the Mirror.

The Dutchman left Liverpool last summer to take charge of RB Salzburg, but lasted only a matter of month in the job.

He is now set to return to England and the Northwest to lift City after they lost Juan Manuel Lillo this week.

Lijnders spent 10 years with Liverpool, working primarily as Jurgen Klopp's No2.