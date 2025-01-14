Man City push Palmeiras for 'immediate' Reis arrival

Manchester City look like they are about to seal the services of Palmeiras ace Vitor Reis.

The Citizens are ready to bring in the young talent from the Brazilian club in the winter window.

Per Fabrizio Romano: "Vitor Reis to Manchester City, here we go!

"Verbal agreement reached right now with Palmeiras on package under €40m fee... and City want it to be IMMEDIATE transfer!

"Vitor Reis, set for medical and contract signing as soon as clubs will check all documents."

Another outlet reported that Palmeiras president Leila Pereira stated City must up their present bid.

Pereira is said to have told Globo: “There was an official proposal from Manchester City, but we are negotiating.

"I will not talk about the amount. But it did not reach what Palmeiras wants.

“But I’m not in a hurry. Vitor still has a long contract.

"We’re talking and if we reach a value that’s good for Palmeiras, for the athlete and for Manchester, ok. But for now nothing has been decided.”