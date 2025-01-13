Man City boss Guardiola regrets not making more summer signings

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted regret not making more signings over the summer.

Guardiola concedes his squad has been caught short this season.

"In the summer the club thought about it and I said 'no, I don't want to make any signings'," said Guardiola on the eve of Tuesday's Premier League game at Brentford.

"I relied a lot on these guys and thought I can do it again.

"But after the injuries – wow - maybe we should have done it."

He added, "We knew at the beginning of the season we will have a lot of players over 30.

"We knew sooner or later, we should do it. Step by step we had to change.

"But five or six months ago, they won the Premier League, four in a row, reached the FA Cup final and quarter-final of the Champions League. The amount of injuries we had, I didn't expect it."