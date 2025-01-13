Guardiola on Salford victory: The reality is, Man City beat team from League Two

Guardiola on Salford victory: The reality is, we won against a team from League Two

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was in good spirits as he spoke to reporters.

Guardiola admits that through a run of three straight wins, City have got a New Year lift.

Saturday’s 8-0 FA Cup third-round win against lower league side Salford City was a comfortable stroll.

“Of course, we won three games. Before it was impossible to win one and now we won three. That helps us,” the City boss declared.

“But the reality is, we won against a team from League Two. For many reasons we should win.

“We did it quite well but still we have to wait to see if we are who we are.

“The mood is better. We have an enormously difficult game. Thomas and his team always create a lot of problems. They are a fantastic, fantastic team.”