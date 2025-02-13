Man City weigh up summer bid for Bayer Leverkusen star Wirtz amid buyout clause talks

Manchester City remain in the hunt for Bayer Leverkusen attacker Florian Wirtz.

While it's been suggested Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are at the head of the queue for Wirtz's signature, TMW says City are also pushing to sign the Germany international for next season.

Wirtz's current deal runs to 2026 and talks are underway over a two-year contract extension to 2028.

Leverkusen and Wirtz are discussing the inclusion of a €125m buyout clause in the new contract, but this would only be active in the summer of 2026.

The big question mark is whether City will be willing to wait that long or whether they will attempt an assault in the coming months.