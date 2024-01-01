Tribal Football
Man City prepare offer for Celtic striker Furuhashi
Manchester City are eyeing Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi.

The Athletic says City see the Japan international as a direct replacement for Julian Alvarez after his sale to Atletico Madrid.

Furuhashi moved to Celtic three years ago in a £4.5m transfer from J-League club Vissel Kobe. At Vissel Kobe, he worked under City No.2 Juan Manuel Lillo.

With Celtic, Furuhashi has scored 73 goals in 135 games.

Interestingly, the 29 year-old striker recently changed agents and his connection with Lillo could prove key in any move to City. 

