Wife of Gundogan hints Barcelona exit sealed

Ilkay Gundogan's departure from Barcelona is edging closer.

The Germany midfielder is in talks about re-signing with Manchester City this week.

And Gundogan's wife has now dropped a big hint that a departure is close.

Sara Gundogan is no longer following Barcelona on her Instagram account.

Barca are eager to clear Gundogan off the books, with his €18m salary among the highest inside the dressing room.