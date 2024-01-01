Man City players urged to fund Sir Alex's Man Utd salary

Manchester United's current crop of players should be paying Sir Alex Ferguson’s ambassador salary.

That is the view of a former Manchester City defender in Stuart Pearce, who spoke about the situation.

Ferguson has been let go by United from his ambassadorial role, which he held for ten years and which netted him £2.16 million-a-year.

Pearce told talkSPORT: “Wouldn't it be good if the United squad said we'll fund that money per-season to keep Alex in post because he's too important to this club?

“I got a little bit mischievous and thought, what if Manchester City players said, wouldn't it be good if we chipped in and paid Alex Ferguson's wages each year to keep him in place for what he's done for that club across the road, that is going to inspire us on a weekly basis.

“It would be classy. You've sacked your best ever but we'll fund him, it's no problem.”