Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd fullback situation gets worse
STAY OUT! Ineos BAN Sir Alex from Man Utd dressing room
Man Utd midfielder injured during international break ahead of Brentford clash
Barcelona target Prem trio for striker boost

Man City players urged to fund Sir Alex's Man Utd salary

Man City players urged to fund Sir Alex's Man Utd salary
Man City players urged to fund Sir Alex's Man Utd salaryAction Plus
Manchester United's current crop of players should be paying Sir Alex Ferguson’s ambassador salary.

That is the view of a former Manchester City defender in Stuart Pearce, who spoke about the situation.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ferguson has been let go by United from his ambassadorial role, which he held for ten years and which netted him £2.16 million-a-year.

Pearce told talkSPORT: “Wouldn't it be good if the United squad said we'll fund that money per-season to keep Alex in post because he's too important to this club?

“I got a little bit mischievous and thought, what if Manchester City players said, wouldn't it be good if we chipped in and paid Alex Ferguson's wages each year to keep him in place for what he's done for that club across the road, that is going to inspire us on a weekly basis.

“It would be classy. You've sacked your best ever but we'll fund him, it's no problem.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueFerguson AlexPearce StuartManchester UnitedManchester City
Related Articles
Man Utd calm over Berrada and Man City charges
Brentford boss Frank eases Man City, Man Utd rumours
Frank says he is "very happy at Brentford" despite links to Man City job