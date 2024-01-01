Tribal Football
Most Read
STAY OUT! Ineos BAN Sir Alex from Man Utd dressing room
Man Utd fullback situation gets worse
Real Madrid plan Bundesliga raid to replace Modric
Man Utd great Cantona slams Ratcliffe over Ferguson axe: Big bag of s***!

Frank says he is "very happy at Brentford" despite links to Man City job

Frank says he is "very happy at Brentford" despite links to Man City job
Frank says he is "very happy at Brentford" despite links to Man City jobAction Plus
Danish manager Thomas Frank insists he is happy at Brentford amid links to other teams. 

Frank is hugely admired in the sport and is one that clubs believe can manage at the very top level. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

He is being linked to the top job at Manchester City should Pep Guardiola depart in the summer. 

Frank may even come into contention for the Manchester United job if Erik ten Hag is sacked this term. 

"I've said many times I'm very happy at Brentford," Frank stated on talkSPORT. 

"Who knows what will happen in the future. Maybe I stay here for many years. I'm open, maybe something happens. 

"But first and foremost, very happy, just working very hard every day to make the club better." 

"That's because it's very difficult to predict the future," Frank added. 

"Who knows what will happen. How many coaches have been at the same club more than six years? Very few. 

"(It's) the nature of the game, let's put it that way." 

Mentions
Howe EddieGuardiola PepHagi IanisBrentfordManchester CityManchester UnitedPremier League
Related Articles
Butt says he had the chance to sign for Liverpool and Man City after leaving Man Utd
Man Utd midfielder injured during international break ahead of Brentford clash
Jimmy Burns OBE exclusive: Why the Premier League is the biggest and best in the world