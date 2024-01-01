Frank says he is "very happy at Brentford" despite links to Man City job

Danish manager Thomas Frank insists he is happy at Brentford amid links to other teams.

Frank is hugely admired in the sport and is one that clubs believe can manage at the very top level.

Advertisement Advertisement

He is being linked to the top job at Manchester City should Pep Guardiola depart in the summer.

Frank may even come into contention for the Manchester United job if Erik ten Hag is sacked this term.

"I've said many times I'm very happy at Brentford," Frank stated on talkSPORT.

"Who knows what will happen in the future. Maybe I stay here for many years. I'm open, maybe something happens.

"But first and foremost, very happy, just working very hard every day to make the club better."

"That's because it's very difficult to predict the future," Frank added.

"Who knows what will happen. How many coaches have been at the same club more than six years? Very few.

"(It's) the nature of the game, let's put it that way."