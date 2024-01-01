Tribal Football
Man Utd calm over Berrada and Man City charges
Manchester United believe their new chief executive Omar Berrada is clear of any trouble from his time at Manchester City.

United do not believe that Berrada or any other staff they have hired from City will be implicated in the Premier League’s case of 115 financial rules breaches against them.Per The Mail, United did their research on the matter and are 100 percent confident in this area.

City are being accused of adjusting their books and bending or breaking financial rules meant to keep the game fair and sustainable.

Berrada was the director of partnerships at City, before he went on to be the chief football operations officer.

