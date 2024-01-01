Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd fullback situation gets worse
STAY OUT! Ineos BAN Sir Alex from Man Utd dressing room
Man Utd midfielder injured during international break ahead of Brentford clash
Barcelona target Prem trio for striker boost

Brentford boss Frank eases Man City, Man Utd rumours

Brentford boss Frank eases Man City, Man Utd rumours
Brentford boss Frank eases Man City, Man Utd rumoursAction Plus
Brentford boss Thomas Frank insists he is happy in his job for the moment.

The Danish coach has been asked about links to the likes of Manchester City and Manchester United.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While Frank is very happy at how things are going with the Bees, he admits that the future is always unclear for managers.

"That's because it's very difficult to predict the future," Frank said.

"Who knows what will happen. How many coaches have been at the same club more than six years? Very few.

"(It's) the nature of the game, let's put it that way."

"There is a lot of rumours out there," Frank added.

"Every club, every coach, all kinds of situations. I have this nice little principle that I never speak about players that are not in my club because I don't know them well enough. And I don't speak about speculation either way."

Mentions
Premier LeagueBrentfordManchester CityManchester UnitedFootball TransfersFrank Thomas
Related Articles
Frank says he is "very happy at Brentford" despite links to Man City job
Butt says he had chance to sign for Liverpool and Man City after leaving Man Utd
Mark Lawrenson exclusive: Liverpool title doubts; scoffing at calendar complaints