Brentford boss Frank eases Man City, Man Utd rumours

Brentford boss Thomas Frank insists he is happy in his job for the moment.

The Danish coach has been asked about links to the likes of Manchester City and Manchester United.

While Frank is very happy at how things are going with the Bees, he admits that the future is always unclear for managers.

"That's because it's very difficult to predict the future," Frank said.

"Who knows what will happen. How many coaches have been at the same club more than six years? Very few.

"(It's) the nature of the game, let's put it that way."

"There is a lot of rumours out there," Frank added.

"Every club, every coach, all kinds of situations. I have this nice little principle that I never speak about players that are not in my club because I don't know them well enough. And I don't speak about speculation either way."