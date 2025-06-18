Tribal Football
Most Read
Liverpool airport takes shot at Real Madrid’s Alexander-Arnold
Real Madrid planning major sale to clear way for Mastantuono
Man United and Napoli chase Nottingham Forest star
LaLiga president Tebas: My goal is to ensure there are no more Club World Cups!

Guardiola confirms Grealish leaving Man City

Paul Vegas
Guardiola confirms Grealish leaving Man City
Guardiola confirms Grealish leaving Man CityAction Plus
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits Jack Grealish will leave this summer.

Grealish has been left out of City's Club World Cup squad and is now seeking a new club.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"He had a conversation with the club and they decided it was best," Guardiola said this morning from the US. "Jack is an exceptional player. The only reason why he didn’t play last season is of course my decisions.

"We decide that he has to play. The club was honest, he was honest. We decide that the best thing is to stay (behind) and have a place that he can feel like he can come back to be the player like he was in the year of the Treble or all his career in Aston Villa.

"Without him it would have been more difficult in the year of the Treble. The fact is in the last two seasons he didn’t play much minutes. He has to come back to play and have the butterflies in his stomach that he can play every three days, every three days and show again the quality he has."

Mentions
Premier LeagueGrealish JackManchester CityAston VillaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Napoli to decide between Man Utd's Garnacho and Man City's Grealish this summer
Man City could be forced to Jack Grealish loan
Man City waiting for first Grealish offer