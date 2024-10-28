Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Man City open new contract talks with Gvardiol
Manchester City have opened talks with Josko Gvardiol over a new contract.

The Daily Star says City management are eager to extend the defender's contract, which runs until 2028, by two more years. 

The new arrangement will see Gvardiol's wages rise from €145,000-a-week to €180,000-a-week.

In August 2023, Gvardiol moved from RB Leipzig to Manchester for €90m.

The 22-year-old has already played 56 games for City - mostly as a left-back, but occasionally in central defence.

