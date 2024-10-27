San Diego to intensify talks with Man City star De Bruyne

San Diego are stepping up talks with Manchester City attacker Kevin de Bruyne.

Off contract in June, De Bruyne is weighing up his options for next year.

HLN says initial contact between San Diego and De Bruyne is set to move onto the next stage.

San Diego will enter the MLS next season and want De Bruyne to be their answer to Inter Miami's Leo Messi.

The Americans are willing to match De Bruyne's current City wages to convince him to move to MLS in 2025.