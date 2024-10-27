Man City defender Gvardiol: Pep playing me as a No10 something unexpected!

Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol admits he's surprised himself over his attacking role under manager Pep Guardiola.

Gvardiol says his change is something that surprised him.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told Sky Sports: “I honestly didn’t expect this from myself. All I wanted before joining City was to be a solid defender alongside Ruben (Dias), John (Stones), Manu (Akanji) and (Nathan) Ake, regardless of who played with me, and then the manager decided to turn me into a number 10, a left winger!

"When you play as a defender for 10-15 years, you get bored. When I was younger, I played everywhere on the pitch, including as a striker, winger, central midfielder, attacking midfielder. I feel comfortable in any position, and I often find myself on the left wing because the coach wants me to be there."

On becoming the extra man in attack, Gvardiol added: "It's a big thing for our season. Playing against a team that defends with 11 men in the box is not easy and you can't find space. All you can do is pass the ball to the winger and try to do 1v1, but suddenly the other defender comes and it's not even 1v1, but two or three against one, so all you can do is cross the ball, be there for the second ball, and obviously take responsibility and shoot."