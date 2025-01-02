Man City midfielder Rodri: The obsession is recovery

Manchester City midfielder Rodri described 2024 as being the year of dueling emotions for him.

The Spaniard won the Ballon d’Or as a huge recognition for his work in the Premier League and Champions League over the past few years.

However, he also suffered a serious knee injury that will cause him to miss almost the whole season.

"Right now, my obsession is to recover well," he said of his 2025 ambitions, per the Manchester Evening News.

"I think that when someone has a long-term injury, what they want is to give their body the opportunity to get well again and, above all, to get back to their level. That's it, it's being well, it's not having any problems.

"First of all, I want to recover and come back in good shape; then, try to get back to the level I left at; and finally, of course, keep winning.

"I'm not afraid (of not reaching the same levels again). I know the player I am. I know that these kinds of injuries are not the same as they were 30 years ago. Also, the medical team has given me infinite peace of mind in that sense, that I shouldn't worry, that I can come back without anything that will hinder me.

"But hey, when you're off the pitch for six, seven or eight months it's not easy to get back into it. Little by little."