Man City medics amazed by Rodri recovery

Man City medics amazed by Rodri recoveryAction Plus
Manchester City midfielder Rodri is months ahead of his recovery schedule.

Rodri is recovering from an ACL injury, suffered in September.

The Ballon d'Or is said to be already running and is on track to play again for City this season.

The Sun says Rodri has been on a running machine and has impressed club medics.

He is well on track to make the Club World Cup in the US next summer, but could also feature in the Premier League run-in.

 

