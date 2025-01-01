Man City midfielder Rodri: I know I'll return to my best

Manchester City midfielder Rodri is confident of returning to his very best once he recovers from his ACL injury.

Rodri, the 2024 Ballon d'Or, has hopes of playing again before the season concludes.

He told AS: "No, I'm not afraid. I know the player I am. I know that these kinds of injuries are not the same as they were 30 years ago. Also, the medical team has given me infinite peace of mind in that sense, that I shouldn't worry, that I can come back without anything that will hinder me.

"But well, when you're off the pitch for 6, 7 or 8 months it's not easy to get back into it. Little by little."

On the way City responded to his Ballon d'Or triumph, Rodri also said: "It was powerful. I was talking about it with (Mateo) Kovacic: he has been to the Ballon d'Or celebrations in Madrid, but he told me that he had never seen anything like it.

"Very few places have treated a player the way City have. I will be eternally grateful for what they did."