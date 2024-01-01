Man City midfielder Rodri on Spain glory: Best feeling in my life

Manchester City midfielder Rodri is full of pride after being named Player of the Tournament at the Euros.

Rodri was given the award after helping Spain defeat England in last night's final.

“It’s the best feeling I’ve had in my life,” he reflected.

“I was so sad for the injury, but how they overcame the situation was unbelievable.

“After this season when I gave lots of minutes, I gave everything and tried to give the best of myself. Now we’ve made history, I have no words.

“The courage of this team, what we’ve done, the teams we’ve beaten and the character we’ve shown, this talks about the mentality of the team.”

He added: “We want more, we’ve made history and will build a legacy forever, but we want more.

“I trusted my team-mates. What we saw was that the mentality of us was great. Of course, it’s difficult, but we never lost faith.

“The substitutions made a difference in this tournament. This isn’t the national team, this is a team.”