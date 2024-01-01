Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Man City midfielder Rodri: I don't know Yamal's ceiling

Man City midfielder Rodri: I don't know Yamal's ceiling
Man City midfielder Rodri: I don't know Yamal's ceiling
Man City midfielder Rodri: I don't know Yamal's ceilingLaLiga
Manchester City midfielder Rodri says the occasion of the Euros final won't get to Lamine Yamal.

Rodri says the Barcelona starlet has taken Spain's run to the final in his stride.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He stated: “I see a maturity in him that I don’t know if I’ve ever seen, honestly. And I see potential, a player… I couldn’t tell you Lamine’s ceiling.

"We will know in a few years. In five or six years, we’ll see. In one or two years it will be one of the best in the world. But above all I see him as a very calm boy, with a desire to learn. And supportive.”

“For people with that talent and those virtues, there are times when we see players who are good at something and stick to that. In Lamine I see a boy with the desire to win collectively, to be supportive, to not believe himself anymore. And, with these tools, he has everything to be one of the best in the coming years.”

Mentions
LaLigaRodriYamal LamineManchester CityBarcelonaPremier LeagueEuro
Related Articles
Rodri happy playing with Spain teammates Yamal, Williams: Infectious
Man City's Rodri ducks Real Madrid rumours: It's about Euros final
Man City midfielder Rodri: Spain not afraid of Germany