Man City midfielder Rodri: I don't know Yamal's ceiling

Manchester City midfielder Rodri says the occasion of the Euros final won't get to Lamine Yamal.

Rodri says the Barcelona starlet has taken Spain's run to the final in his stride.

He stated: “I see a maturity in him that I don’t know if I’ve ever seen, honestly. And I see potential, a player… I couldn’t tell you Lamine’s ceiling.

"We will know in a few years. In five or six years, we’ll see. In one or two years it will be one of the best in the world. But above all I see him as a very calm boy, with a desire to learn. And supportive.”

“For people with that talent and those virtues, there are times when we see players who are good at something and stick to that. In Lamine I see a boy with the desire to win collectively, to be supportive, to not believe himself anymore. And, with these tools, he has everything to be one of the best in the coming years.”