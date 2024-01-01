Man City midfielder Rodri: Spain not afraid of Germany

Manchester City midfielder Rodri says Spain are ready for Germany.

Spain thumped Georgia 4-1 last night to set up a quarterfinal with the Euros hosts.

Advertisement Advertisement

Rodri said, "It was a game of patience, with a very tight defence. The first time they managed to get to the goal, they scored. There were bad moments and with an unfortunate action we had a bad time. We have to improve that. The equalising goal calmed us down and we regained control. We lacked some forcefulness in the second plays."

"I asked for calm, for us to come together a bit to regain control. We knew it was going to be difficult. Apart from those moments of doubt, we controlled the game. We knew how to turn the situation around and for that I asked for calm. The first time I had it, I saw the gap and I hit it."

Regarding Germany in the quarterfinals, Rodri added: "We will never know if it is good or bad. All the teams are good. We will see. Germany will be strong at home. We are not afraid. If we want to go through, we will have to play a great game. We will go to win with everything we have. Against Germany the game will be very different from the one against Georgia."