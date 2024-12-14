Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli to bid for struggling Man Utd striker who does not fit into Amorim's system
Man Utd will consider Garnacho offers
James and Rayo Vallecano ready to rattle Real Madrid
Real Madrid to bid for two Man Utd defenders in shock January move

Man City boss Guardiola on Rodri: What happened to Chicago Bulls after Jordan retired?

Paul Vegas
Man City boss Guardiola on Rodri: What happened to Chicago Bulls after Jordan retired?
Man City boss Guardiola on Rodri: What happened to Chicago Bulls after Jordan retired?Action Plus
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits they've missed Ballon d'Or winner Rodri.

The midfielder's knee injury has coincided with City's stunning form collapse, which has seen Guardiola experience the worst run of games in his managerial career.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said on Friday: "We have known from the beginning, the only problem is Rodri's absence due to injury. We are playing the season without our best player and winner of the Ballon d'Or, and without the best player of the Premier League 2023/24, Phil Foden. He has played 4-5 games but is not in his best moment.

"How can a team play without centers, without the Ballon d'Or and without the best player of the last Premier League for the whole season? It's difficult: the Chicago Bulls won six rings with Michael Jordan, after his retirement how much did they win?

"We have problems, when they come back we will be strong again, a good team."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueRodriGuardiola PepFoden PhilManchester City
Related Articles
Man City boss Guardiola responds to health concerns
Guardiola on Man City's dismal form: We have to shoot more, we have to defend better
Guardiola on Man Utd's success under Amorim: I think they are in a better place than us