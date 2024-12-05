Man City midfielder Foden: Rodri absence has been tough

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden admits they miss Rodri.

Rodri is now recovering from ACL surgery and is out for the season.

Foden told The Times: "The award is deserved and shows how good Rodri is. It's been tough without him. We don't have a No6 as such. If any other team lost a player like that, they would struggle too. It's about trying to deal with the situation and find solutions."

On the versatility he learned under manager Pep Guardiola, he also said: "He gives you the tools, you have to manage everything yourself. He involved me in six different positions, all the midfield and attack roles in City's 4-3-3. And not in the centre. No! Although maybe one day he will play me as an attacking midfielder. I don't know, we'll see.

"Liverpool? They went a bit under the radar because everyone was talking about City and Arsenal, but we know how good they are. I think over the years when City and Liverpool met, you saw the highest level ever in the Premier League."

Also on Guardiola, Foden said: "He lets you know when he's disappointed and doesn't bother you. I like his honesty. He's demanding at the right times, but he also has that nice side that you don't see much from the outside, he's affectionate. In the City dressing room we all play a few balls before an important game. That's how we are. We love football."

