Liverpool boss Slot talks keeper dilemma and Salah contract with cheeky Man City dig

Liverpool boss Arne Slot says Caoimhin Kelleher will be in goal tomorrow night at Newcastle United.

Slot insists senior goalkeeper Alisson Becker isn't yet fit enough to play, so helping him avoid a difficult selection decision.

He said this morning: "I feel I always have a big decision to make in every line-up I have to make. If you look at our last game against Man City, Darwin (Nunez) I didn't play, Curtis (Jones) I didn't play, Harvey Elliot I didn't play, Jarrell Quansah and probably one or two others.

"It's always big decisions you have to make as the manager of Liverpool because you always have so many quality players.

"I think I have been clear a few weeks ago about what my position is about our goalkeepers, but we are just waiting for Alisson to be completely fit because Caoimhin (Kelleher) is doing too well to put Alisson on goal if he's only 50%. That would not be good for Alisson and it would not be good for the team.

"He's getting there, it might take a few more extra days, but he's getting closer. Like I've always said, the end phase of a rehab is always the period where you feel like 'okay, is he really there or does he need extra days?' But he will be in goal before the end of December if things continue like they are now."

Meanwhile, Slot also played down Mohamed Salah's comments after victory over Manchester City on Sunday. Salah had declared post-match that the 2-0 win would be his last against City as a Liverpool player.

Slot said: "Maybe Mo knows more about the 115 accusations for (Man City) not to be in the Premier League next season and I do expect them in the Premier League next season.

"The boring answer is always the same. This is not the place for me to talk about Salah's contract and maybe already, I've said too much about the joke I just made. That will probably get the headlines.

"It was a joke. I repeat, it was a joke."

