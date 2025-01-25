Man City midfielder Foden convinced personal form now returning

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden can feel his best form returning.

Foden struck twice in last week's win against Ipswich Town.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ahead of facing Chelsea this weekend, Foden told City's website: “I just feel like once you score that first goal there is just a different confidence inside you that you can go on to score more goals.

“I feel like that goal against West Ham was the start of a little switch for me where I felt more confident in myself and it definitely helped. It was obviously nice to play the way I did against Ipswich.”

Foden also said: “It’s been a very challenging season and not one that we are used to,” he said.

“It’s been hard to keep a fully-fit squad and we have had a lot of injuries.

“There’s a lot of pressure on us to deliver because that is just the way it is when you have been one of the best in the last few seasons.

“It is about sticking together and trying to deal with that pressure.

“Now with the new signings hopefully we can pick up our performances, change the season and be better in this second half of the season.”