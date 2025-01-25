Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd promote starlet Obi-Martin to first team
Chelsea agree record fee to sign Kairat striker Satpaev
Chelsea boss Maresca: Never good time to face Man City; do we need Garnacho?
Mbappe form in stats: Kylian living up to hype at Real Madrid

Man City midfielder Foden convinced personal form now returning

Paul Vegas
Man City midfielder Foden convinced personal form now returning
Man City midfielder Foden convinced personal form now returningAction Plus
Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden can feel his best form returning.

Foden struck twice in last week's win against Ipswich Town.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ahead of facing Chelsea this weekend, Foden told City's website: “I just feel like once you score that first goal there is just a different confidence inside you that you can go on to score more goals.

“I feel like that goal against West Ham was the start of a little switch for me where I felt more confident in myself and it definitely helped. It was obviously nice to play the way I did against Ipswich.”

Foden also said: “It’s been a very challenging season and not one that we are used to,” he said.

“It’s been hard to keep a fully-fit squad and we have had a lot of injuries.

“There’s a lot of pressure on us to deliver because that is just the way it is when you have been one of the best in the last few seasons.

“It is about sticking together and trying to deal with that pressure.

“Now with the new signings hopefully we can pick up our performances, change the season and be better in this second half of the season.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueFoden PhilManchester CityIpswich
Related Articles
Man Utd add Ipswich ace Delap to 4-man striker shopping list
Man City boss Guardiola eager for Foden to be 'one club man'
Man City boss Guardiola: A happy Foden guarantees goals