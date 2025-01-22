Tribal Football
Most Read
Kerkez makes Bournemouth transfer decision
Leicester to send Edouard back to Palace
Bologna coach Italiano: We're ready for Borussia Dortmund; Odgaard a great surprise
Amorim smashes TV in furious dressing room rant after Man Utd's defeat to Brighton

Man Utd add Ipswich ace Delap to 4-man striker shopping list

Paul Vegas
Man Utd add Ipswich ace Delap to 4-man striker shopping list
Man Utd add Ipswich ace Delap to 4-man striker shopping listAction Plus
Manchester United have added Ipswich Town centre-forward Liam Delap to their striker shopping list.

United are seeking a new centre-forward signing, despite the presence of young pair Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirksee.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Mirror says former Manchester City junior Delap is on United's shortlist under consideration.

Also being discussed are two more Premier League strikers in Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo and Wolves ace Matheus Cunha.

Lille's Canadian centre-forward Jonathan David is another on United's radar, with his contract to expire in June.

Mentions
Premier LeagueDelap LiamMbeumo BryanDavid JonathanCunha MatheusManchester UnitedIpswichManchester CityBrentfordWolvesLilleLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Forest launching bid for Wolves striker Cunha
Newcastle join race to sign Lille star David
Man Utd, Arsenal and Tottenham chase Brentford's Mbeumo this winter