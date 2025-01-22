Man Utd add Ipswich ace Delap to 4-man striker shopping list

Manchester United have added Ipswich Town centre-forward Liam Delap to their striker shopping list.

United are seeking a new centre-forward signing, despite the presence of young pair Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirksee.

The Mirror says former Manchester City junior Delap is on United's shortlist under consideration.

Also being discussed are two more Premier League strikers in Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo and Wolves ace Matheus Cunha.

Lille's Canadian centre-forward Jonathan David is another on United's radar, with his contract to expire in June.