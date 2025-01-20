Man City boss Guardiola eager for Foden to be 'one club man'

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits he'd like to see Phil Foden be a one-club man.

The midfielder struck twice in last night's 6-0 win at Ipswich Town.

Guardiola told City Xtra: "He can be a ‘one club man', have his career at Manchester City and play for many, many years!

"He was born here, is a great Manchester City fan, and at this age he has many matches, goals, assists and a good job."

Foden, 24, has already made 295 appearances for City.