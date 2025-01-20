Man City boss Guardiola: A happy Foden guarantees goals

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said there were numerous positives for his team this weekend.

The Citizens thrashed Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Sunday, winning 6-0 at Portman Road.

Despite going into the game with doubts regarding their form, City put in a champions display to move into the top four.

“Everything was really good. We were so aggressive and with the ball we were quicker, faster, wiser in the decisions we had to take,” Pep asserted post-game.

“The most important thing today is the result for obvious reasons but also the fact that they realise what we were.

“We realised that when we do this, OK we can compete, and be a team like we enjoy doing what we like to do.

“Hopefully the players can feel it. We talked a lot recently about what we missed. Especially we have had a lot players not here.

“Having Ruben (Dias) in the team is massive. Phil (Foden) has not been there the first two or three months. When he’s smiling every day, every game is two or three goals.

“Kevin (De Bruyne) wasn’t there last season, this season maybe no, but now he’s playing at a level where we know he is an exceptional player that Kevin is.

“Step-by-step, hopefully more players can come back, we can be more consistent and do this sort of performance more often because so far this season we haven’t done it.”