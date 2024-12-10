Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd, Man City alerted as Sporting CP board considers instant Gyokeres sale
REVEALED: Ashworth's manager shortlist snubbed by Man Utd top brass
Saha says Pogba wants to return to Man Utd to help midfield crisis
REVEALED: Ratcliffe was furious with Ashworth's Man Utd claim

FIFPRO name Best XI of 2024: Man City and Real Madrid dominate

Paul Vegas
FIFPRO name Best XI of 2024: Vini Jr and Rodri make team
FIFPRO name Best XI of 2024: Vini Jr and Rodri make teamLaLiga
FIFPRO, the International Federation of Professional Footballers, has announced the Best 11 of 2024, the ideal team for the year that is about to end.

There were 26 candidates, these were the final choices of the 21,000 professional players interviewed:

Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Goalkeeper

Ederson (Manchester City, Brazil)

 

Defenders

Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid, Spain)

Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid, Germany)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands)

 

Midfielders

Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium)

Rodri (Manchester City, Spain)

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid, Germany)

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, England)

 

Forwards

Kylian Mbappé (PSG then Real Madrid, France)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway)

Vinicius jr. (Real Madrid, Brazil)

Mentions
Premier LeagueRodriEdersonRudiger Antoniovan Dijk VirgilDe Bruyne KevinKroos ToniBellingham JudeHaaland Erling BrautMbappe KylianReal MadridManchester CityLiverpoolPSGLaLiga
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Inter Milan plan big Jan market; Liverpool turn to Frimpong; Jaissle on West Ham list
Real Madrid cast wide net seeking 'new Toni Kroos'
Liverpool keeper Kelleher proud of Real Madrid clean sheet - and Mbappe penalty save