FIFPRO name Best XI of 2024: Man City and Real Madrid dominate

FIFPRO name Best XI of 2024: Vini Jr and Rodri make team

FIFPRO, the International Federation of Professional Footballers, has announced the Best 11 of 2024, the ideal team for the year that is about to end.

There were 26 candidates, these were the final choices of the 21,000 professional players interviewed:

Goalkeeper

Ederson (Manchester City, Brazil)

Defenders

Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid, Spain)

Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid, Germany)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands)

Midfielders

Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium)

Rodri (Manchester City, Spain)

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid, Germany)

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, England)

Forwards

Kylian Mbappé (PSG then Real Madrid, France)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway)

Vinicius jr. (Real Madrid, Brazil)