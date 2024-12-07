EXCLUSIVE: Petrov on Man City's struggles and the impact of key players

At the start of the 2024/25 season, the term "Barclaysman" surfaced on social media as fans reflected on iconic Premier League players from 2001 to 2016, when Barclays was the league's title sponsor. This term describes cult heroes characterised by unique traits and fan adoration.

Among them is Manchester City's Martin Petrov, known for his enviable left foot and fiery competitiveness on the pitch.

Recently, Petrov attended a 4-0 defeat for City against Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium and shared insights from his distinguished career across nine European clubs in an exclusive interview with Tribalfootball.com partners Flashscore, underlining his enduring legacy in football.

Let's start by talking about you attending Etihad Stadium for Manchester City's Premier League game against Tottenham...

"They probably won't invite me for a while..." he laughs.

Why is that? It's not like their negative streak started with this match, and it also didn't end with the next, so...

"No, but I expected to turn their luck around. Well, it didn't work out. As you know, I was at their training ground the next day - normally, you can feel the heavy mood in the air, but everybody was already focused on the next match, overcoming the situation. The sense of professionalism and determination was there."

Martin Petrov (C) outside Manchester City's Etihad Stadium Instagram: @17mpetrov17

Leaving aside the psychological aspect, which pundits have touched on, were you able to notice anything on the field, purely from a football perspective, that explained their negative performances lately?

"Psychologically, it's also tough - they've never experienced something like this and are in uncharted territory. My explanation is simple: it's the absence of key players. Even those who are on the pitch but are 'disappearing' - no need to emphasise what Kevin De Bruyne means for that team.

"He now struggles to find his best shape, and Guardiola doesn't count on him as he used to. Maybe there's something going on between the two; we've all heard speculations about a conflict.

"Phil Foden is not the same player from last season - he was voted the best in the league and has yet to score. Add Rodri, who, in my opinion, controls 60-70% of the midfield. When these three are absent or not at their best, it becomes a tough challenge for the team - that's the main reason.

"I'm not undermining the rest; they're all world-class players, but Manchester City needs their leaders back. Unfortunately, Rodri will be out longer, but De Bruyne, Foden, and even (Erling) Haaland need to step up so their skills and leadership can lift the others around them."

Martin Petrov (L) alongside Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden Instagram: @17mpetrov17

The Champions League game against Feyenoord didn't help at all - probably the most shocking one...?

"Absolutely! I don't have any explanation for what happened that night. To be honest, no explanation whatsoever and no excuses for the team. They owe their fans an apology for this one. Everybody would normally expect a fourth or fifth goal.

"Instead, some players were given rest, and there was some underestimation in the last minutes. On the other hand, the Dutch side had nothing to lose; they scored and started believing. We all know what happened next. It was good for City that there was not much time left on the clock after the 3-3."

Speaking of Rodri, is he irreplaceable for this team? How does his absence affect City's gameplay?

"He's the current Ballon d'Or; that pretty much says it all. The other players in his position... they are all great, but they lack his influence, calmness, and leadership on the field. He just projects all that.

"It's normal for the players trying to replace him to start hearing voices in their own heads: 'Hey, I'm in for the best player in the world; I have to be at least close to his level.'

"The pressure is huge, and it affects your game in certain situations. Some of the goals were conceded after bad passes in their half. But they won't change their style; it's in the DNA of City and Guardiola."

You had the chance to meet Rodri at the training ground after the 4-0 loss to Tottenham. Can you share some of that exchange?

"I was surprised that he knew who I was. I don't consider myself a star of his calibre, so I introduced myself. He said he was part of the Atletico youth system when I signed for the club, so he was well aware of my time there.

"I congratulated him on winning the Ballon d'Or and asked about his injury. He was very kind and smiled the entire time."

Martin Petrov (R) alongside Manchester City midfielder Rodri Instagram: @17mpetrov17

The Ballon d'Or caused quite a controversy in the world of football. The decision wasn't received lightly in places like Brazil and Madrid, at least half of it. Were you surprised when you found out who the winner was?

"Not at all. I think he totally deserved it; he became a European champion with Spain, and we already touched on his contribution to Manchester City's recent success. I'm not saying it wouldn't have been deserved if Vinicius had won, but I can't see a scandal here.

"Maybe (Lionel) Messi and Cristiano (Ronaldo) have built the perception that attacking players should win it almost every year, but Rodri also scored some great and crucial goals.

"For me, Madrid overreacted by refusing to attend the ceremony. They created most of the scandal; it was disrespectful. At every Ballon d'Or edition, there will always be someone who feels underappreciated, upset, or angry. But you have to show dignity and respect, go there and shake hands with the winner."

Unfortunately, Rodri suffered a major injury in September. Ironically, it happened just a few days after he publicly criticised the overloaded football calendar, even mentioning elite players possibly going on strike. We also see what's going on in Real Madrid and other teams. Would a player rebellion be justified?

"Look, for those competing in European club tournaments, most of whom are also international players, the schedule is just monstrous. They practically don't know the meaning of 'rest.' It's evident that after a Euro or a World Cup, top players need at least a couple of months at the beginning of the new club season before they get back in shape.

"No matter how professional they are or how technology aids them - and I saw it first-hand a few days ago with cryo cameras and other means - it's just too much. The overload is too great, and I didn't have nearly as many games during my time, yet I sometimes felt totally spent.

"I can't imagine what it's like for these guys today. I don't know where they would fit in all the new matches anyway. I'm not sure how this will end - maybe there will be a strike."

Let's return to the current situation at the top of the Premier League. Liverpool are already seven points ahead. Do you realistically see a way for the reigning champions to defend their title again?

"Theoretically, there's still a chance. Arsenal had a decent lead a couple of seasons ago, but the Blues came back. City's biggest issue is with the players I mentioned. If they don't improve or there are no proper replacements, I can't see how they can close that gap, especially if Liverpool maintains their current shape.

"Let's not forget that every team experiences critical moments and tough stretches through the season. December and January will be crucial, as always.

"First and foremost, City will need to deal with their own problems - they have to start winning again and only then could they hope to catch a break with other teams' bad streaks."

Martin Petrov outside Manchester City's Etihad Stadium Instagram: @17mpetrov17

Maybe with help from new signings in January?

"It will be tough. Top teams won't easily sell any star players mid-season. Even if you are ready to spend big as a club, do you have a proper replacement for Rodri available on the market? I don't think so."

As for Guardiola, he signed his contract renewal in November, admitting he thought he would leave Etihad at the end of the season, but the current situation made him change his mind - he didn't want to 'let the club down.' What does this mentality show?

"All I can say is 'hats off to him.' It would have been easy for him to say, 'I'm leaving now.' With all the titles he's brought, nobody would be upset with him. I can't imagine the farewell he would get. But props to him for the decision he made.

"I think he sees the current situation as a challenge, like sparking a fire inside him. I don't mean he's happy about it at all, but he likes the challenge and wants to show the football world he can overcome it.

"Yes, he may need to partially rebuild the team; maybe some players are past their peaks, and he'll make some big moves in the summer. But he will embrace the challenge and ensure the club is left at the top."

In general, there's always a risk of a void and a bigger crisis in football giants after the departure of an era-type manager. We saw it at Arsenal and Manchester United. From that perspective, isn't it healthier for these clubs to seek change at some point, a new man behind the wheel with fresh ideas, or, as they say in Spain, the 'end of a cycle'?

"Nobody's eternal. There will inevitably be that kind of period; the only question is how long it will take for the club to move on. It's not easy to replace Guardiola as well; he has somewhat reinvented football in the last 10-15 years with his ideas and playstyle. How many teams have copied him?

"So, the Citizens will have to face that problem. They just announced a new sporting director (Hugo Viana) to replace (Txiki) Begiristain, so I'm sure they're already thinking about it.

"If they don't, the bar is already too high, and they'll fall into the same trap as Barcelona did in the post-Messi era. You can't rely on momentum to carry you for a long time; we saw how that ends."

Looking back at your career, what were your first impressions of the Premier League and Manchester City after the transfer?

"Similarly to Atletico, these were different times and a different club. I remember we started well after my arrival, achieving some good results. Then it came down to inconsistency again, and we finished in the middle of the table with that disastrous loss to Middlesbrough (8-1), obviously already in a vacation mood.

"I remember Sven-Goran Eriksson, may his soul rest in peace, entered the locker room after the game with a smile trying to calm us down. He was an incredible person and an excellent psychologist."

You had the chance to play against legends in both Spain and England - Messi, Zinedine Zidane, Raul, Ryan Giggs, Cristiano, the list goes on. But you also had a Bulgarian teammate in City, Valeri Bojinov, and faced Dimitar Berbatov in one of the Manchester derbies. What was it like then, and how does it feel now from a distance?

"There was that special thrill, of course. Knowing I would play against Dimitar or Stiliyan (Petrov) was always special. But once on the pitch, I simply forgot who was on the opposite side.

"I couldn't care less about names; they were just opponents. I was solely focused on my game. Looking back now, from today's perspective of Bulgarian football, it was fantastic."

Did you joke around with them after the final whistle?

"Of course! We teased each other all the time, especially with Dimitar. I loved hanging out with him after the game. I remember the last match when I was already part of Bolton. They beat us, and he scored; I think it was offside. If VAR existed then, it would've been disallowed, but he'll never confess (laughs).

"He often stayed at the stadium longer, which was a great move was given the awful traffic. I went to their locker room, and we talked for almost half an hour, dissecting the match we just played.

"That friendship has always been there, and I deeply appreciate it. Great memories I will forever keep in my heart. We had more of those even earlier in Germany."

You mentioned Germany: is it finally time for Harry Kane to win a trophy?

"Oh, well... Football is such a strange thing, isn't it? For a star goal-scorer of his calibre to remain trophyless. So, yeah, I probably wouldn't mind Bayern lifting the title in May. And for (Vincent) Kompany as well, another friend of mine from City."

