Man City make surprise midfield signing decision for January

Manchester City will NOT be signing the likes of Martin Zubimendi or Bruno Guimaraes in January.

The Premier League champions were hoping to make a few splashy winter moves to salvage their season.

However, manager Pep Guardiola may find himself having to rely on lower cost deals midseason.

The issue for City is that clubs do not want to sell their best players midseason, including Real Sociedad and Newcastle United in the above cases.

Manager Pep Guardiola recently said about their need for incoming signings: "In some positions we need help.

“When we're all together we're the team we were but with important players out for weeks and months it's so difficult."