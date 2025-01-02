Tribal Football
Most Read
Father of Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch: Dagger in heart for all of us
Man Utd midfielder Ugarte plus Sporting CP pair offered to AC Milan
De Bruyne drops Man City contract surprise
REVEALED: Why Zirkzee first went to players' tunnel after Man Utd hook

Man City make surprise midfield signing decision for January

Ansser Sadiq
Man City make surprise midfield signing decision for January
Man City make surprise midfield signing decision for JanuaryLaLiga
Manchester City will NOT be signing the likes of Martin Zubimendi or Bruno Guimaraes in January.

The Premier League champions were hoping to make a few splashy winter moves to salvage their season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, manager Pep Guardiola may find himself having to rely on lower cost deals midseason.

The issue for City is that clubs do not want to sell their best players midseason, including Real Sociedad and Newcastle United in the above cases.

Manager Pep Guardiola recently said about their need for incoming signings:  "In some positions we need help. 

“When we're all together we're the team we were but with important players out for weeks and months it's so difficult."

Mentions
Premier LeagueGuimaraes BrunoZubimendi MartinManchester CityNewcastle UtdReal SociedadLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man City boss Guardiola working from 5-man January shopping list
Man City boss Guardiola ready to oversee Zubimendi arrival
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd open Girona, Napoli talks; Man City desperate for midfielder; Real Madrid target fullbacks