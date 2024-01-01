Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd midfielder hands in transfer request as Celtic interest grows
Man Utd and PSG discuss Sancho, Ugarte deals
Man Utd given "green light" to sign young Brighton striker
Leicester lining up bid for Arsenal star

Man City lose star forward and could have to sign Palace ace this summer

Man City lose star forward and could have to sign Palace ace this summer
Man City lose star forward and could have to sign Palace ace this summer
Man City lose star forward and could have to sign Palace ace this summerAction Plus
Manchester City may have been forced to put in a big bid for a transfer target this week.

The Citizens have lost midfielder Oscar Bobb to injury, which could put him out for months.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Times, a leg injury means Bobb is set for a spell of three to four months on the sidelines.

They are also suggesting that Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze will be the City target to replace Bobb.

The Citizens now have to decide if paying an exorbitant fee is worthwhile at present.

Palace will demand a king’s ransom, considering they have already sold players this summer and the Premier League season is almost underway.

Mentions
Premier LeagueBobb OscarEze EberechiManchester CityCrystal PalaceFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man City plan to swoop in for Palace's Eze as Saudi interest in De Bruyne emerges
Man City discussing swap terms with Newcastle for Guimaraes
Palace determined to keep hold of Wharton