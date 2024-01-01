Man City lose star forward and could have to sign Palace ace this summer

Manchester City may have been forced to put in a big bid for a transfer target this week.

The Citizens have lost midfielder Oscar Bobb to injury, which could put him out for months.

Per The Times, a leg injury means Bobb is set for a spell of three to four months on the sidelines.

They are also suggesting that Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze will be the City target to replace Bobb.

The Citizens now have to decide if paying an exorbitant fee is worthwhile at present.

Palace will demand a king’s ransom, considering they have already sold players this summer and the Premier League season is almost underway.