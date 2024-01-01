Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Modric proud as Real Madrid captaincy confirmed
Marseille hand Greenwood coveted shirt number
Xavi mentor takes aim at Flick: He lacks Barcelona DNA

Man City discussing swap terms with Newcastle for Guimaraes

Man City discussing swap terms with Newcastle for Guimaraes
Man City discussing swap terms with Newcastle for Guimaraes
Man City discussing swap terms with Newcastle for GuimaraesAction Plus
Manchester City are willing to discuss a swap with Newcastle for Bruno Guimaraes.

The Daily Star says City are targeting Guimarães, but do not want to pay more than £80m for the Brazil midfielder.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Newcastle, however, insist the star will only leave for £100m, with Arsenal also still in the picture.

City hope to convince Newcastle to lower the price tag by loaning one of their youngsters to them.

Rico Lewis, 19, and Oscar Bobb, 21, are of interest to Newcastle, but City refuse to sell them.

However, the English giants are said to be ready to release Lewis or Bobb to Newcastle on loan to break the deadlock in negotiations.

Mentions
Premier LeagueBobb OscarLewis RicoGuimaraes Rodrigues Moura BrunoNewcastle UtdManchester CityFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Rabiot now in contact with FIVE Premier League clubs
Man City willing to turn to Kimmich after Newcastle stance
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Saudi go for De Gea, Partey; Zlat chooses Morata for AC Milan; Man Utd crank up transfer decisions