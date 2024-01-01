Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd reach total agreement with former Arsenal striker
Barcelona coach Thiago confronted Roque before shootout
Barcelona veteran Gundogan jets to Turkey; but Fenerbahce talks...?
Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe admits new stadium build unlikely

Man City looking at replacement for Alvarez

Man City looking at replacement for Alvarez
Man City looking at replacement for Alvarez
Man City looking at replacement for AlvarezAction Plus
Premier League champions Manchester City are open to signing a replacement for Julian Alvarez.

The Argentine forward is signing for Atletico Madrid for a fee that is an initial £64 million rising to £81.5 million.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Guardiola had previously stated that he hoped to count on Alvarez for this season, but could not convince the forward to remain as second fiddle to Erling Haaland.

"I don't know yet. We talk every day and see what happens. It (signing a replacement) could happen but it could not happen," Guardiola told reporters this week.

"I want to say the gratitude of Julian being two years here, we won everything together and his contribution has been massive.

“He's incredibly loved by the team for his behavior but like I said many times of many players he wants to leave and a new challenge.

"Atletico is a top club in Spain and Europe and when they suggested to me that he wanted to leave, imagine he stays here if he wants to leave? Both clubs are happy with the agreement, I look forward to see him back to say bye to all of us. It was a joy to work with him. I learnt a lot from him and hopefully he can find what he was looking for."

Mentions
Premier LeagueAlvarez JulianGuardiola PepHaaland Erling BrautManchester CityAtl. MadridFootball TransfersLaLiga
Related Articles
Pep & co caught out? Why Julian Alvarez's sale leaves Man City much weaker
Atletico Madrid forward cleared to join Chelsea after Gallagher transfer completion
Man City star Alvarez set to sign for Atletico Madrid