Man City star Alvarez set to sign for Atletico Madrid

Manchester City and Atletico Madrid have agreed an £81.5 million deal to take Julian Alvarez to Spain.

Per the BBC and other sources in both countries, the deal is complete in all areas.

Alvarez will now travel to Madrid, undergo a medical, and sign his contract with Atleti.

It would be a record sale for City, who sold Raheem Sterling to Chelsea for £50 million.

"I count on him, but he said in the news that decisions will be made all together," manager Pep Guardiola had said of Alvarez days ago.

The forward was not happy about how he had been second fiddle to Erling Haaland at City.