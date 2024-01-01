Tribal Football
Most Read
DONE DEAL: QPR sign Varane from Sporting Gijon
Man Utd defender demands millions to leave the club this summer as West Ham interested
Ex-Man Utd attacker Martial wanted by Italian giant in SHOCK move
Man Utd blow as Yoro length of absence confirmed

Man City star Alvarez set to sign for Atletico Madrid

Man City star Alvarez set to sign for Atletico Madrid
Man City star Alvarez set to sign for Atletico Madrid
Man City star Alvarez set to sign for Atletico MadridAction Plus
Manchester City and Atletico Madrid have agreed an £81.5 million deal to take Julian Alvarez to Spain.

Per the BBC and other sources in both countries, the deal is complete in all areas.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Alvarez will now travel to Madrid, undergo a medical, and sign his contract with Atleti.

It would be a record sale for City, who sold Raheem Sterling to Chelsea for £50 million.

"I count on him, but he said in the news that decisions will be made all together," manager Pep Guardiola had said of Alvarez days ago.

The forward was not happy about how he had been second fiddle to Erling Haaland at City.

Mentions
Alvarez JulianHaaland Erling BrautManchester CityAtl. MadridChelseaFootball TransfersPremier LeagueLaLiga
Related Articles
Chelsea to test Man City resolve with Alvarez bid
Atletico Madrid agree cash deal for Man City striker Alvarez
Atletico Madrid offer Felix to Man City in exchange for star striker