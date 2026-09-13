Carrick's message to fans ahead of Man City clash: Old Trafford must become a magical place

Michael Carrick has sent a message to Manchester United fans ahead of the clash with Manchester City this weekend.

United welcome Manchester City to Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon in what should be a thrilling clash between two sides who enter the game following wins in the Champions League.

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Carrick’s side have had a tricky start to the season however and have now conceded two goals in each of their opening three league games for just the second time in 50 years, after also doing so in the 2020-21 season.

The Red Devils have picked up just four points from a possible nine in the Premier League as they look up to City who have had a perfect start to the campaign so far.

As United search for 3 points against their biggest rivals, Carrick send a message to fans as he hopes Old Trafford can become a fortress that can defend off a relentless City side.

“We know that the Manchester derby will be a totally different game. That days and games like these are the ones that you live for at Manchester United.

“This is always such a significant fixture in any season and always a fantastic opportunity. Because performing in these games can create real momentum and provide memories that are talked about for years to come.

“We saw in January, in my first game as head coach, just what a magical place Old Trafford is when there’s this infectious energy across the whole ground.

“That connection between you and the players has been brilliant since I returned and I hope we’ll see more of it again this afternoon.

“As we welcome Enzo Maresca’s Manchester City side, we must focus on playing to our own strengths and using the atmosphere this stadium can create to our advantage.

“I want to thank you for your ongoing support, both here and away from Old Trafford. We are all hungry for another special day, so let’s give everything together.”

City won 3-0 at the Etihad last September, before the Red Devils gained revenge by winning 2-0 at Old Trafford at the turn of the year. Carrick's side have scored 11 goals across their last three matches in all competitions, but are yet to keep a clean sheet in the Premier League as they seek a crucial 3 points.