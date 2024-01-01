Man City legends return to the club as coaches who will inspire youth sides

Manchester City are welcoming back two heroic center halves from yesteryear.

The duo of Kolo Toure and Richard Dunne are both coming back to work at the club.

Toure and Dunne will be part of the academy coaching team, with City looking to continue raising the level of their youth teams.

Dunne, a former City captain, will be working with their Under-18s after spending time with the Under-16s last term.

Meanwhile, Toure is going to be coaching the Under-16s, having previously worked as an assistant to Brendan Rodgers at Leicester and Celtic.

He did not have a good start to his managerial career, lasting nine games at Wigan Athletic in the 2022/23 season.