Man City plan new role for Doyle
Manchester City are planning a new loan for Callum Doyle.

The defender has spent the past two seasons on-loan, winning promotion with Sunderland from League One to the Championship and with Leicester City as they were promoted to the Premier League last term.

The Manchester Evening News says City have plans for a new loan for Doyle this campaign.

However, any decision over the destination won't be made until after their preseason tour of the US.

Doyle has a deal with City to 2027.

 

