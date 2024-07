Leicester eyeing Celtic midfielder O'Riley

Leicester City are eyeing Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley.

The Scottish Sun says Leicester are looking for a replacement for Chelsea signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and O'Riley is a concrete consideration.

However, there offer has yet been tabled.

O'Riley, 23, has a contract with Celtic until 2027.

Last season, the midfielder scored 19 times for Celtic. He also made 18 assists.