Man City keeper Ortega: Liverpool not best part in UK

Manchester City keeper Stefan Ortega has been called classless this weekend.

The no.2 shot stopper, who came into the team for Ederson, took aim at the city of Liverpool after his team lost 2-0 to the Reds.

City were beaten by Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday in the Premier League, falling 11 points behind them in the title race.

Ortega told BBC Radio Manchester: "Someone told me before that this area (Liverpool) is probably not the best part in the UK. 

"I think the manager reacted really well (to chants of 'You're getting sacked in the morning'), yeah."

 

