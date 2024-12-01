Tribal Football
Liverpool defender Gomez: Slot never tried to replace Klopp
Liverpool defender Joe Gomez was happy to be involved in victory over Manchester City on Sunday.

Gomez stepped up to cover injured teammate Ibrahima Konate.

On manager Arne Slot, he said: "I think the biggest thing is he's not trying to fill Jurgen's (Klopp) shoes or be Jurgen.

"Jurgen's legacy is stamped in the history of the club and that cannot be changed.

"He   has been himself, it has been refreshing and all the coaching staff have been positive.

"Today was about hard work and working harder than them. The work is not done and we have not won anything - it is a great start and he's constantly reminding us about going again.

"He know we have experience in the squad and he is just on us."

