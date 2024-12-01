Liverpool captain Van Dijk: We defeated Man City. Now move on...

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk says they there's no time to consider their win against Manchester City.

The Reds are now nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Van Dijk said: "I think City is a fantastic team. Four-time champions in a row. They have the quality to punish any team. But I think we were solid defensively and had great chances. We could have scored more.

"Good game. We won. And we move on.

"We focus on the next game. That's the only thing we can do. There's no point at this stage of the season to get ahead of ourselves. Of course everybody wants to be in a position where they are 11 points ahead of their opponents. But there's so many twists and turns. We have injuries to our team unfortunately and we have to deal with that."