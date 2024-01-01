Man City chiefs discuss move for Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso is being discussed inside Manchester City.

With Pep Guardiola's contract running down and talks over a new deal yet to commence, City are being forced to consider alternatives.

Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim is being linked after their sporting director Hugo Viana agreed to move to City to succeed Txiki Begiristain next year.

However, the Mirror says Xabi is now being discussed at City as a priority.

Xabi is also interesting Real Madrid and Bayer are actively weighing up replacements for the Spaniard, including Stuttgart boss Sebastian Hoeness and Germany assistant manager Sandro Wagner.