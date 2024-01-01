Man City keeper Ederson: How Guardiola convinced me to reject SPL offer

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson admits he rejected a summer move to the Saudi Pro League.

The Brazil international was linked with Al Nassr, where wages worth £1m-a-year were mentioned.

Ederson told TNT: "I really had a good offer on the table, an offer that weighed heavily because it was an unusual offer.

"I also had countless conversations with (City manager Pep) Guardiola, and one of them was decisive.

"What he said - about guarantees, the process and the development I had under him - was decisive when I made the decision to stay at City."