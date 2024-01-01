Keane: England must try for Guardiola

Former Republic of Ireland star Roy Keane has had his say about the England manager’s job.

Keane was a pundit during the Three Lions’ win over Finland in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday.

When asked about who should be appointed the next permanent England boss, Keane stated: “Go after Pep (Guardiola), go for the best,” Keane said on ITV.

“Pep's contract is up the summer.

“The FA have to go for the best guy, I don't know if finances will play a part in it.

“If Lee obviously rules himself, and he's not interested, and that seems to be the noises coming out, then the FA better get busy and get the right man.”