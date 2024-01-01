Guardiola delivers latest on Man City contract plans

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits he's yet to decide about next season.

Guardiola is off contract in June and City are eager to tie him down to a new agreement.

Advertisement Advertisement

But the Catalan insists no decision has yet been made beyond the end of this season.

"I haven't finished my career at Manchester City yet, I still have to think about it," he told Che Tempo Che Fa.

"It's not true that I'll be the England coach. I haven't decided anything yet, if I had decided my future at Manchester City I would say so, anything can happen in life."