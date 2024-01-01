Tribal Football
Man City explore buying back Palmer from Chelsea
Manchester City are exploring the prospect of bringing Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer back to the club.

The England international is in his second season at Chelsea after leaving City.

Voetbal24 says with Al Nassr preparing a move for Kevin de Bruyne next year, City see Palmer as a readymade replacement.

While he just signed a new deal with Chelsea to 2033, Palmer could be tempted to return home to City, where he would arrive as a direct replacement for De Bruyne.

And City would be prepared to pay big to bring back their former prospect, with a fee of £125m mentioned for the young attacker.

