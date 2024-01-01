Man City keeper Ederson admits: I haven't made up my mind

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson cannot rule out a departure this summer.

Ederson is currently a target for Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad, though City manager Pep Guardiola says he hopes he will stay.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Brazilian told the Athletic: "I haven't made up my mind. It's great to hear Pep say those things. This is my eighth season with him. We have had many good moments. Some bad ones.

"He is a man who is easy to work with. He is a football genius and everyone knows it.

"I am happy here and I feel good with my teammates. Whatever happens, I'm calm. It is in God's hands."