Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal rival PSG as they jump into Osimhen battle
Enzo: Will I now leave Chelsea...?
Real Madrid threaten Man Utd plans for De Ligt
Newcastle fail to get £20M compensation fee for Ashworth

Man City keeper Ederson admits: I haven't made up my mind

Man City keeper Ederson admits: I haven't made up my mind
Man City keeper Ederson admits: I haven't made up my mind
Man City keeper Ederson admits: I haven't made up my mindAction Plus
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson cannot rule out a departure this summer.

Ederson is currently a target for Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad, though City manager Pep Guardiola says he hopes he will stay.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Brazilian told the Athletic: "I haven't made up my mind. It's great to hear Pep say those things. This is my eighth season with him. We have had many good moments. Some bad ones.

"He is a man who is easy to work with. He is a football genius and everyone knows it. 

"I am happy here and I feel good with my teammates. Whatever happens, I'm calm. It is in God's hands."

Mentions
Premier LeagueEdersonManchester CityAl IttihadAl-Hilal & Al-Nassr StarsSaudi Professional LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man City ready to turn to PSG keeper Donnarumma
Al-Ittihad open Man City talks for Ederson fee
Man City keeper Ederson goes public over Ortega envy claims