Man City ready to turn to PSG keeper Donnarumma

Manchester City are eyeing PSG goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma.

City see the Italy international as a replacement for Ederson.

Ederson is the subject of intense interest from Al-Ittihad and should he be sold, City will move for Donnarumma.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs is reporting: "Manchester City have approached Gianluigi Donnarumma as an option in case Ederson leaves for Saudi.

"Donnarumma is happy at PSG and has held early-stage discussions about extending, but is known to be interested in playing in the Premier League at some stage in his career."