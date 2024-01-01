Tribal Football
Most Read
Marseille hand Greenwood coveted shirt number
Rashford to go? Why it's lining up Man Utd's No10 will be sacrificed for PSR
Man Utd inform PSG they won't meet current Ugarte price
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP

Man City ready to turn to PSG keeper Donnarumma

Man City ready to turn to PSG keeper Donnarumma
Man City ready to turn to PSG keeper Donnarumma
Man City ready to turn to PSG keeper DonnarummaAction Plus
Manchester City are eyeing PSG goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma.

City see the Italy international as a replacement for Ederson.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ederson is the subject of intense interest from Al-Ittihad and should he be sold, City will move for Donnarumma.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs is reporting: "Manchester City have approached Gianluigi Donnarumma as an option in case Ederson leaves for Saudi.

"Donnarumma is happy at PSG and has held early-stage discussions about extending, but is known to be interested in playing in the Premier League at some stage in his career."

Mentions
Premier LeagueDonnarumma GianluigiEdersonManchester CityPSGAl IttihadSaudi Professional LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Al-Ittihad open Man City talks for Ederson fee
Man City reject opening Al Nassr offer for Ederson
Man City keeper future in doubt as Saudi deal emerges